LA Times Today: Californians move to Taiwan
Throughout the pandemic, people in Taiwan led relatively normal lives. They went to work in offices, went to school and ate in restaurants – all because Taiwan tightly controlled its coronavirus cases.
Here in L.A. actor Welly Yang, who starred in the play, “Miss Saigon,” saw what was happening in Taiwan and decided to move his family there. And they weren’t alone.
