LA Times Today: North Korean refugees share their stories on YouTube
Since its founding in 1948, North Korea has remained a highly secretive communist state isolated from much of the world.
But North Koreans who’ve escaped are now trying to change that by using social media—specifically YouTube—to tell their stories.
L.A. Times Seoul correspondent Victoria Kim has written about it and she joined us from Seoul, South Korea.
