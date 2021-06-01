Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 02:52
Watch a master cardsharp control the four aces
Share
World & Nation

Watch a master cardsharp control the four aces

A Las Vegas legend, Steve Forte is revered by sleight-of-hand magicians and casino experts as the most skilled person ever to deal, shuffle and generally manipulate a deck of cards.

Share
World & NationVideos: Latest