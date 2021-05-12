LA Times Today: How Title 42 fuels migrant kidnapping, extortion
A controversial immigration policy implemented during the Trump administration and continued under the Biden administration is under scrutiny.
Critics argue the policy – Title 42 – is making expelled migrants easy prey for kidnappers and other criminals south of the border.
L.A. Times immigration and security reporter Molly O’Toole joined us with more on the real-life consequences of this policy.
