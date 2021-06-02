LA Times Today: Column One: How baseball saved an Iran hostage
In 1981, Barry Rosen was one of 52 American hostages released after being held captive for 444 days in Iran.
Following their release, former baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn gave each former hostage a golden ticket—a lifetime pass allowing them and a guest to attend any regular season MLB baseball game.
Now 77, Barry shared how baseball helped save his life.
