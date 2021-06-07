LA Times Today: Father and son separated at the U.S.-Canada border
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
A family separation case, this time on our northern border with Canada, has ended with a happy reunion between father and son.
A Honduran man had been granted asylum in Canada where he started a new life with his young son, but two years ago the man lost custody of the boy in a situation that reads like a movie script.
The boy, who’s a U.S. citizen, ended up in foster care in Washington state.
We talked to L.A. Times Seattle bureau chief Richard Read about the case, shortly before father and son were reunited.
A Honduran man had been granted asylum in Canada where he started a new life with his young son, but two years ago the man lost custody of the boy in a situation that reads like a movie script.
The boy, who’s a U.S. citizen, ended up in foster care in Washington state.
We talked to L.A. Times Seattle bureau chief Richard Read about the case, shortly before father and son were reunited.