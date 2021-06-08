LA Times Today: Tulsa Race Massacre descendant discusses its impact 100 years later
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
This month marks the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the worst acts of racial violence in the United States. Hundreds of Black residents of the Greenwood neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma were terrorized and murdered by white mobs, who set fire to and destroyed homes and businesses in this once prosperous African American community.
Nate Calloway, a direct descendent of one of the victims of the massacre, joined us to share his family’s story and the devastating impact on this community due to this horrific act.
Nate Calloway, a direct descendent of one of the victims of the massacre, joined us to share his family’s story and the devastating impact on this community due to this horrific act.