LA Times Today: Las Vegas bets on a comeback
Las Vegas is now back in business.
Sin City has reopened to 100-percent full capacity, but will its economy fully recover from the pandemic?
L.A. Times national correspondent Kurtis Lee visited Vegas where many workers wonder if they’ll get back the livelihoods they lost.
