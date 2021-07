Even in the U.S. he couldn’t escape the label ‘untouchable’

Prem Pariyar believed he had left caste oppression behind when he moved from Nepal to the United States. But Pariyar said he endured some of the same discrimination and exclusion he faced in his home country in the San Francisco Bay Area. He has been a driving force in the movement to ask for caste protections from one of the largest public university systems in the United States, the California State University.