LA Times Today: Southern Baptists elect a new leader, averting an ultraconservative takeover
According to their own data, there are approximately 14.1 million Southern Baptists in the nation, making it the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S.
Recently, their leaders gathered in Nashville for their annual business meeting, anticipating a fight over their collective handling of social justice issues and women in church leadership.
L.A. Times national writer Jenny Jarvie reported on the convention and local San Diego pastor Dale Huntington was there. They both joined us to share the story.
