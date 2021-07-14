LA Times Today: How a California surfer helped bring bitcoin to El Salvador
Bitcoin will soon be legal tender in El Salvador, after its government hastily passed a new law that a California surfer helped facilitate.
But there are serious questions about the motivations behind those pushing the Bitcoin agenda, and critics fear the extremely volatile cryptocurrency might hurt working-class Salvadorans.
L.A. Times foreign correspondent Kate Linthicum joined us to explain.
