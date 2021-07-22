LA Times Today: The largest wildfire in the U.S. advances toward Oregon mountain towns
Fire season is here early, and with ferocious force. The largest fire in the nation erupted about 300 miles southeast of Portland around the Fremont-Winema National Forest, and has burned an area more than half the size of Rhode Island.
L.A. Times staff writer Molly Hennessy-Fiske is on the scene in Oregon.
