LA Times Today: Why are U.S. vaccination rates so low? We asked the politicians in each state’s worst county
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
COVID cases are on the rise, yet in some parts of the country, vaccination rates remain low.
And while misinformation and distrust haves stalled vaccination numbers, much of the hesitancy falls along political lines.
L.A. Times national correspondent Jaweed Kaleem spoke to local politicians across America about why their numbers are so low. He joined us with more.
And while misinformation and distrust haves stalled vaccination numbers, much of the hesitancy falls along political lines.
L.A. Times national correspondent Jaweed Kaleem spoke to local politicians across America about why their numbers are so low. He joined us with more.