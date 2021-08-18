LA Times Today: The Arizona drought is among the worst in the country
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Ninety-nine percent of Arizona is in a drought, and experts say it’s only getting worse.
This week, U.S. officials declared the first-ever water shortage on the Colorado river, which supplies water and power for more than 40 million people across the west.
The water cuts will go into effect in January, with Arizona taking the biggest hit.
L.A. Times national correspondent Jaweed Kaleem joined us with more on the drought and its impact on local farmers and ranchers.
