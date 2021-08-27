LA Times Today: How American celebrities are changing Mexico’s tequila industry
Mexico is seeing record growth in the global demand for its iconic alcoholic beverage, tequila.
The demand is being fueled in part by tequila brands from celebrities like George Clooney, Kendall Jenner and LeBron James, to name a few.
But not everybody is happy about the industry’s rapid growth.
L.A. Times foreign correspondent Kate Linthicum joined us with the story.
