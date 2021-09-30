LA Times Today: Haitian migrants’ uncertain future
A makeshift camp once filled with 15-thousand mostly Haitian migrants has been cleared from the banks of the Rio Grande in Texas.
But political pressure over the handling of the migrant crisis continues to haunt the Biden administration.
L.A. Times Houston bureau chief Molly Hennessy-Fiske spent time in Del Rio, Texas covering the story.
