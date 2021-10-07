LA Times Today: For many Texans, it’s a long drive out of state for abortion
With the nation’s most restrictive abortion law now in effect in Texas, many women are forced to travel great distances to end their pregnancies.
And weeks after the “heartbeat law” went into effect there, Governor Greg Abbott signed another law restricting abortion-inducing medications, as well.
L.A. Times Houston bureau chief Molly Hennessy-Fiske spent time in a Wichita, Kansas clinic providing care for patients coming from Texas.
