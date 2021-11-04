LA Times Today: COVID spurs families to leave big cities for the heartland
Fed up with pandemic restrictions and cramped city living, some families are upping stakes and moving to America’s heartland.
Moving from the city to the country can mean more space, affordable living, cleaner air, and for some, a reconnection with family and friends. But the lifestyle change isn’t for everyone.
The Times’ Don Lee wrote about the Janssen family, who made the move from Burbank back to their native Nebraska. Don and Patrick Janssen joined us with more.
