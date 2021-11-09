LA Times Today: Las Vegas motel provides eviction relief amid COVID economy
With the federal eviction moratorium lifted, some renters are now homeless—sleeping on friends’ couches, living out of their car and barely scraping by.
L.A. Times national correspondent Kurtis Lee wrote about a $57 a night motel in Vegas, that some Californians are now calling home.
