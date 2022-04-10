Ukraine braces for a redoubled Russian assault in the east and south

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian military stiffened defenses Sunday against Russian assaults in the east and south as the nation’s president framed the war as an existential threat to all of European democracy. “The whole European project is a target for Russia,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address, labeling the conflict raging in Ukraine a “catastrophe” that will “inevitably” spread elsewhere in Europe. “Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone, to the destruction of our freedom and our lives alone,” he said. The Ukrainian military said it was resisting Russian efforts in the east to break through from the city of Izyum, which Russian forces have seized as a strategic foothold to take more territory. Ukraine said it was also continuing to fight off Russian attacks in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, much of which has been destroyed in weeks of street fighting and shelling. It also reported a missile strike on an airport in the city of Dnipro in which five emergency workers were wounded.

