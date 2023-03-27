Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:32
3 children, 3 staffers killed in shooting at Nashville church school; female shooter also dead
World & Nation

3 children, 3 staffers killed in shooting at Nashville church school; female shooter also dead

The shooter, who was killed by police, was described as a 28-year-old woman armed with at least two assault rifles and a handgun.

Share
World & NationVideos: Latest
Advertisement