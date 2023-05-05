Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:35
Enrique Tarrio, three other Proud Boys guilty in Jan. 6 trial
Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been convicted of orchestrating a plot for members of his far-right extremist group to attack the U.S. Capitol.

