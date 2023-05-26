Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:29
Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years in Jan. 6 attack
World & Nation

Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years in Jan. 6 attack

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes is sentenced after a landmark verdict convicting him of seditious conspiracy in leading a plot to keep then-President Trump in power.

