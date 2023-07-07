Advertisement
Shooter who killed 23 people in deadly El Paso attack gets 90 consecutive life sentences
World & Nation

Patrick Crusius, 24, pleaded guilty earlier this year to nearly 50 federal hate crime charges in the 2019 mass shooting in El Paso.

