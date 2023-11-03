LA Times Today: A young Israeli festival-goer’s death is confirmed, shining light on families’ long ordeal
Jewish activist and Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg interrupted President Joe Biden and called for a cease-fire in Gaza during a speech on agriculture in Minnesota.
Biden responded, saying there needs to be a “pause,” giving time to get the hostages out. But the White House is not calling for a cease-fire, which Israel has made clear is not an option, as the war with Hamas continues.
L.A. Times foreign correspondent Laura King joined Lisa McRee from Tel Aviv with more on the conflict and a young festival goer whose death was finally confirmed.
