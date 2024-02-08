LA Times Today: A 100-foot drop, a death-defying ritual: Mexican children learn how to fly

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

It’s a ritual passed down for generations in Mexico. Flyers spinning, suspended upside-down from a tree. It is as embraced today as it was 2,500 years ago.



Reporter Leila Miller and L.A. Times photographer Marcus Yam witnessed the remarkable ritual in Mexico and Leila told Lisa McRee all about it.