LA Times Today: Inside the world of the ultra-wealthy Mexicans who own exotic animals

She loves warm water, wears clothes and attends birthday parties, but this two-year-old isn’t human – she’s a spider monkey.



L.A. Times foreign correspondent Kate Linthicum joined Lisa McRee from Mexico City to explain that while it’s illegal to own spider monkeys in Mexico, it hasn’t stopped the wealthy from keeping them as pets.