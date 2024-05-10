LA Times Today: Three friends drove from California to Mexico for a surfing trip. Then they disappeared

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Three young men were found murdered in Baja, California on a recent trip to the popular surf spot known as K-38.



The uncrowded waves of Baja, California have long attracted international surfers and travelers – many from Southern California. But record levels of violence have hit the state in recent years, with homicides and car thefts on the rise.



L.A. Times foreign correspondent Kate Linthicum has been following this story.