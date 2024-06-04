LA Times Today: Mexico elects leftist Claudia Sheinbaum as the first female president in its history

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Hundreds of Mexican nationals lined up at the Mexican consulate’s office in Los Angeles on Sunday to cast ballots in an election that brought Mexico its first ever female president. So who is Mexico’s new president Claudia Sheinbaum? Which way does she lean politically and how will she get on with the next president of the United States?



L.A. Times foreign correspondent Kate Linthicum joins us from Mexico City with some insight.