LA Times Today: Inside a Gaza hospital: A Los Angeles doctor’s story

What was supposed to have been a two week medical aid rotation in Gaza turned into a nightmare for one southern California physician. Dr. Mohamad Abdelfattah is a critical-care doctor at MLK Community Hospital found himself trapped in that besieged enclave. He joined Lisa McRee to share his story.



And a warning – this story contains disturbing images.