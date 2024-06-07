LA Times Today: Veterans who survived D-Day reflect on that day, 80 years later

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

June 6, 2024 marked the 80th anniversary of the D-day invasion of Nazi-occupied France. It was the largest-ever fleet of ships, troops, planes and vehicles, penetrating German defenses and changing the course of World War II.



Tony DiLisa and Billy Hall both served in World War II. Tony was stationed in England, while Billy was serving in the south Pacific.



Ninety-nine-year-old Tony and 98-year-old Billy joined Lisa McRee from Normandy, France to commemorate this historical day.