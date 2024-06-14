LA Times Today: In Europe, even if ‘center is holding,’ far right ascends

President Joe Biden met with global leaders in Italy today for the G7 summit as political tension continues to rise throughout Europe.



Many far-right and nationalist, populist European candidates are claiming victories this week following voting for the European parliament which represents the 27 nations of the European Union.



Motivated by immigration, conservative social politics and a push back against policies meant to fight climate change, what do these victories actually mean to the direction of modern Europe and the world?



L.A. Times foreign correspondent Laura King joined Lisa McRee from berlin with details.