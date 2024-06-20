LA Times Today: Trump lionizes Jan. 6 rioters as ‘warriors.’ Could the dog whistle be any louder?

On January 6, 2021, thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. In the years since, election denial has become common in the GOP and former president Trump has begun to refer to the January 6 rioters as “warriors.”



L.A. Times Washington columnist Doyle McManus wrote about how Trump is lionizing January 6 rioters.