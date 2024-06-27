LA Times Today: Nonstop attacks about Trump, Biden’s mental acuity loom over the first presidential debate

Do you remember the 2020 campaign? It was one of the ugliest presidential debates in history. On Thursday, President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump will face off, once again.



L.A. Times national political reporter Ben Oreskes joined Lisa McRee with more on the debate, the very different set of rules, the historical context and the new reality.