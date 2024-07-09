LA Times Today: Biden’s longtime defiance appears to have grown into full denial

A defiant President Joe Biden is sending a clear message: He’s staying in race. The president not only appeared on MSNBC, but he also sent a letter to congressional Democrats earlier in the day saying the party needs to be united.



Many prominent Democrats in the House and Senate are publicly and privately begging him to reconsider his run for re-election.