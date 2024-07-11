LA Times Today: Takeaways from the new Republican Party platform — or Trump’s playbook
As the drumbeats grow louder in the Democratic Party, former president Donald Trump and the Republicans have been noticeably silent, letting the Democratic infighting dominate the news. But the GOP has quietly adopted a platform that includes all of Trump’s plans and ideas, making it clear: This is Trump’s party.
Faith Pinho covers politics for the Times and joined Lisa McRee with more.
