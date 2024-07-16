LA Times Today: Trump shooting is a historic moment echoing past political violence in America

This weekend, the United States saw the most serious assassination attempt against a former president and political candidate since Ronald Regan in 1981. While President Joe Biden and politicians on both sides of the aisle have condemned the attack, the Trump rally shooting comes amid growing concern over the rise of political violence in America.



Doctor Garen Wintemute is a professor of emergency medicine who runs the violence prevention research program at the University of California Davis.