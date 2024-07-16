LA Times Today: Bloodied, defiant Trump with raised fist: An enduring image that likely will fuel his campaign

Donald Trump has officially been declared the Republican presidential nominee.



The nomination comes days after Trump said he was shot in the ear during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. The shooting has galvanized Trump’s Republican base and could alter the path of the election.



L.A. Times reporter Noah Bierman joined Lisa McRee with more on how the shooting might impact the presidential race.