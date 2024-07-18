LA Times Today: Trump picks Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ author, as running mate

Republican vice presidential candidate senator J.D. Vance took the stage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, using his life story to explain his conservative ideology. Since he became Donald Trump’s running mate on Monday, the spotlight has been on the evolution of his political views—from fierce Trump critic to MAGA loyalist.



Faith Pinho wrote about Vance for the Times and joined Lisa McRee to talk about him.