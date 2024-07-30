LA Times Today: Patt Says: Which cities made the list of rudest in America?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Los Angeles is known for many things - traffic, smog and sunny days. But is the City of Angels also famous for its rudeness? L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked into the rudest cities in the U.S.



Here’s what Patt says.