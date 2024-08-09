LA Times Today: See how one island native is responding one year after the Lahaina fire

Today marks the one year anniversary of the devastating Lahaina fires, a tragedy that left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of Maui residents. Fires tore through the historic town, destroying homes, businesses and cherished landmarks. But has Lahaina begun to rebuild and recover?



Ron Sambrano, a Lahaina native who lived through it all, joined Lisa McRee.