LA Times Today: From jail, drug lord ‘El Mayo’ Zambada tells wild story of corruption and murder

One of Mexico’s most powerful drug kingpins was arrested in Texas after allegedly being kidnapped by a fellow cartel leader. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada led the Sinaloa cartel after Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was captured, but his life in the cartel extends back decades.



Zambada’s lawyer sent a statement on Zambada’s behalf to the l-a Times this weekend, in which El Mayo details his alleged kidnapping by El Chapo’s son, and claims that a Sinaloan politician was killed in the process.



L.A. Times criminal justice editor Keegan Hamilton wrote about the rise and fall of El Mayo.