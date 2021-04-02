Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

U.S. Capitol locked down after car rams security barricade. An officer is dead

A car slams into a security barricade near the U.S. Capitol. The driver wielded a knife and was shot. One officer is dead, another injured.

