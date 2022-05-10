LA Times Today: Are abortion pills a post-Roe game changer — and the next battleground?

If the U.S. Supreme Court does what the draft opinion leaked last week suggests and strikes down Roe v. Wade, the next abortion battle could be at the mailbox.



L.A. Times congressional reporter Jennifer Haberkorn joins us with the latest on abortion pills and how they’ve entered the debate.