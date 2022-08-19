LA Times Today: Jews, Muslims and others say Roe vs. Wade reversal threatens religious freedom

The overturning of Roe v. Wade in June was the culmination of over 40 years of advocacy by Catholic and evangelical Christian conservatives. Their belief is that life begins at the moment of conception. Jews, Muslims and other religious groups share different beliefs on when life begins and when abortion is allowed.



Deborah Netburn is the L.A. Times’s faith and spirituality reporter and she brought us the story of how some religious leaders are pushing back on what they believe is an infringement on their religious liberties.