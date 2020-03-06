Peru confirms first Coronavirus case
Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the country on Friday morning, increasing to seven the number of countries with reported cases in Latin America.
Health Minister Elizabeth Hinostroza later stated that the patient is stable and quarantined in his house, and called for people to be confident of the measures taken by the Peruvian government.
Story by Associated Press.
