LA Times Today: Afghanistan’s money is crumbling to pieces, just like its economy

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the people are suffering and the economy is in crisis. The Afghan Central Bank is unable to replace its paper currency and as a result Afghani bills are crumbling along with the country’s economy.



L.A. Times Middle East bureau chief Nabih Bulos traveled to Kabul to bring us this story.