LA Times Today: Couple rescues animals left behind in Ukraine

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the leaders of the G-7 nations who are gathered in Germany — pressing for more weapons and other assistance.



Over the past four months, millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes – leaving everything behind – including their pets.



L.A. Times photojournalist Carolyn Cole recently spent time in Ukraine documenting a couple who is helping to rescue the animals left behind.