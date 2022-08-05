LA Times Today: As professionals flee antiabortion policies, red states face a brain drain

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

A professor of epidemiology from the University of Arizona recently tweeted she’d have to rule out any job offers from Texas universities due to the state’s current laws and leadership, and she’s not alone.



L.A. Times business columnist Michael Hiltzik explained why new laws may make it difficult for red states to recruit and retain employees and students.