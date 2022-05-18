LA Times Today: As baby formula shortage worsens, families take desperate steps

The Biden administration plans to expedite the shipment of baby formula from overseas into the U.S. and allow the Abbott plant in Michigan to resume safe manufacturing.



L.A. Times staff writer Sonja Sharp has written about the formula shortage that has millions of parents concerned about their infant’s next meal.